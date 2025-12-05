Beyond farming fields: Farmer’s high-tech solution to flash floods

Former mechanic Nguyen Duc Thanh won the “Vietnamese Talent 2025” award for inventing a solar-powered flood warning system that uses automated lights and signal flares to protect remote communities, exemplifying the impact of self-taught innovation.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Thanh is the author of the “Flood and Rising Water Warning Pole using Signals and Flares” (Photo: SGGP)

A lifelong passion for repairing tools, combined with persistent self-study, has transformed Nguyen Duc Thanh (born 1959, Bac Ninh Province) from a mechanic into a celebrated “grassroots” inventor.

In 1979, after graduating from high school, Nguyen Duc Thanh passed the entrance exam for Technical Workers College I (now Hanoi University of Industry). Four years later, he began working at Pho Yen Mechanical Factory in Thai Nguyen Province while simultaneously pursuing in-service training in mechanical engineering to hone his skills.

However, the meager wages of a factory worker living far from home prompted him to return to his hometown in 1990. Using his savings, he and his wife opened a farm tool repair shop on their family’s 400m² plot to serve the local community.

“The commune’s rice cultivation area was large, yet farmers primarily worked manually. I thought I had to research and manufacture agricultural machinery to reduce their hardship and improve labor productivity,” Mr. Thanh recalled.

From that simple thought, a challenging road of creativity yielded brilliant results. After numerous failed experiments, he established Tuyet Thanh Mechanical One Member Co. Ltd. in his hometown in 2008.

His inventions and improvements, ranging from microbial organic waste composters, peanut strippers, and corn shellers to fertilizer pelletizers and circular-saw grass cutters, have been enthusiastically embraced by farmers.

Notably:

His specialized rice seeder was voted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade as a typical rural industrial product of the Northern region in 2012.

The hemp fiber stripper won third prize in the “Farmer’s Technical Innovation” contest of Bac Giang Province in 2021.

Nha Nam Town in Bac Ninh Province currently utilizes a waste sorting drum manufactured and improved by Mr. Thanh and a local cooperative. For this contribution, he was awarded the Provincial Environment Prize in 2025.

Recognizing the lack of effective warning devices at spillways and submerged road sections, and troubled by the dangers citizens face during the rainy season, Mr. Nguyen Duc Thanh developed the “Flood and Rising Water Warning Pole using Signals and Flares.” This invention earned him the prestigious Vietnamese Talent Award 2025.

The concept originated from a friend’s idea for a radio-wave warning pole. “But that device required both a receiver and a transmitter, which is very complex and difficult to apply practically, especially in remote areas,” he analyzed. “Meanwhile, flood-prone areas urgently need a simple, visual solution that operates even during power outages.”

Furthermore, warnings via SMS or media are often inaccessible to people in remote mountainous regions, especially at night. Consequently, he began research in 2017 and successfully patented the warning pole in 2018.

The structure includes a metal pillar; a technical box containing solar panels, batteries, and water sensors; and a system of speakers, lights, and signal flare tubes (produced by the Ministry of Defense). Installed at flooded roads or spillways, when water rises to touch the insulated bars with contact points, it closes the circuit to trigger warnings at different levels:

Green light: Safe to pass.

Yellow light: Proceed with caution.

Red light: Do not pass.

Extreme danger: If the water rises to a critical level, the circuit automatically fires a signal flare high into the air. This emits a bright light and a loud explosion, making it easily perceptible to people within a radius of dozens of kilometers.

The system simultaneously stimulates both auditory and visual senses with automated voice warnings, signal lights, sirens, and the sound of pyrotechnics.

Assessing the invention, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Association for Study Promotion Le Manh Hung commented: “The work has very practical applications, especially in areas frequently hit by flash floods. What is precious is that this work stems from the ordinary labor of a farmer.”

Mr. Thanh is not stopping there. Following the tragic capsizing of Vinh Xanh No.58 ship in Quang Ninh Province (July 19, 2025), which claimed 39 lives, and widespread landslides in various localities, he plans to integrate landslide warning features into his system. He also aims to develop a version mounted on ships. In the event of a sinking, the device would automatically trigger a signal flare to help rescue forces locate the vessel quickly, increasing survival chances.

In the context of the historic floods recently experienced in Northern and Central Vietnam, this invention demonstrates profound practical value and humanitarian significance.

Without a modern laboratory or a team of supporting engineers, Mr. Thanh tinkered and successfully invented mechanical machines to alleviate the burden on farmers. From field tools to flood warning poles, he exemplifies the spirit of persistent self-learning in the digital era, “daring to think, daring to do,” and above all, a heart for the community.

By Ha Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Tam