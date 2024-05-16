Streets in HCMC turned into rivers after downpour

Many streets in Ho Chi Minh City were turned into rivers after a downpour throughout yesterday dusk.

People and many vehicles are trapped in knee-deep water after downpour.

This was the largest rain after a persistent hot and drought season, partially submerging many places.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters recorded rain-induced submerged areas in District 12, Go Vap, Binh Thanh and Binh Chanh districts and large parts of Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City.

Traffic situation through many streets was congested during rush hour partially as people and many vehicles were trapped in knee-deep water.

A motorbike suffers engine failure due to the rainwater.

Many motorbikes suffered engine failure due to the rainwater levels in half a meter deep.

According to the latest weather news from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting on May 15, the Southwest monsoon begins operating and is poised to intensify which may kick off the coming rainy spell in the South.

It is forecast that localities from Binh Dinh to Ca Mau, from Ca Mau to Kien Giang, the Gulf of Thailand and the southern East Sea including the Spratly Islands will continue to see thundery showers along with risks of severe weather patterns cyclones and whirlwinds from May 16.

On May 15, many places in the Northern region also experienced showers along with an unseasonable cold wave.

The Office of the Standing Steering Committee of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent an offical letter requesting the steering committees of all provinces and cities in the Northern region to give instructions for residents in responding to this period of heavy rains.

By Quoc Hung, Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong