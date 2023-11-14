Street art exhibition celebrates 130th founding anniversary of Da Lat City

A street art exhibition featuring artworks of popular artists will be held on Ly Tu Trong Street in Da Lat City of the central highlands province of Lam Dong on November 22 and run until May 2024.

The outdoor display is one of the activities marking the 130th founding anniversary of the Flower City (1893-2023).

The program entitled “City of Arts” presented artworks in different art forms such as paintings, photography, sculpture, and installation art created by artists namely Phan Quang, Nguyen Nhu Huy, Nguyen The Son, Nguyen Tran Uu Dam, Ly Hoang Long, Thinh Le, Dang Van Thong, Pham Thai Binh, Vu Binh Minh and art auctioneer Ly Bich Ngoc.

A series of activities, consisting of music performances, street fashion shows, a 3D painting contest, and exchanges with artists will be held during the event.

The “City of Arts" program is a permanent project, a non-profit art activity that is organized in the heart of Da Lat City. The program includes contemporary art exhibitions, art talks, and events. The event’s organizer calls artists across the country to submit and bring their works to the program.