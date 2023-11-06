23rd Vietnam Film Festival promotes Da Lat as filming location

The 23rd Vietnam Film Festival is scheduled to take place in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on November 21-25.

In the post-Covid-19 period, the Vietnamese movie industry has gradually recovered. The organization board selected 91 films from nearly 200 submissions, including 16 featured movies, 31 documentaries, 19 scientific films, and 25 animated movies, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam Ta Quang Dong said.

It is an opportunity for artists, filmmakers, producers, and businesses working in the industry to exchange experience and share inspiring stories, he added.

According to Director of the Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vi Kien Thanh, the 23rd Vietnam Film Festival attracts high-quality pictures, including the highest-grossing movies and international award-winning films such as the picture, “Tro tan ruc ro” (Glorious Ashes) by director Bui Thac Chuyen that won the “Bes Featured Film” at the Golden Kite Awards 2023, and the top award at the Festival des 3 Continents 2022 last December in Nantes, France.

This year’s event themed “Building the Vietnamese film industry, rich in national identity, modern and human” will include activities, such as a free screening week to be held in major cities of Da Lat, Hanoi, and HCMC; a program presenting award-winning movies by Vietnam Television; seminars on copyright protection in the film industry development and key issues in building Vietnamese movie industry; exhibition entitled “Da Lat City - Source of cinematic inspiration for filmmakers”

The film festival is held in Da Lat City for the first time, marking the 130th anniversary of the city’s establishment (1893 – 2023) and the recognition of the resort town as a UNESCO Creative City of Music.

Da Lat is not only an attractive tourist destination drawing a large number of domestic and foreign visitors but also the best film shooting location.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province, head of the Steering Committee for the 23rd Vietnam Film Festival, Pham S said that Da Lat City expects to receive directors, artists and investors during the 5-day event. On this occasion, the province will organize a program to develop tourism brands through cinema. Within the framework of the program, there will be film screenings, and tourism promotional activities introducing tourist attractions, products, and services.