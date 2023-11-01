Hoi An, Da Lat recognized by UNESCO as Creative Cities

Vietnam has earned international recognition as UNESCO has designated two cities in the country as Creative Cities in various categories including music, crafts, and folk arts.

Hoi An ancient town in the central coastal province of Quang Nam and Da Lat City in the central highlands province of Lam Dong became two of the 53 cities in the world recognized as UNESCO Creative City in October on the occasion of World Cities' Day (October 31).

In 2019, Hanoi garnered UNESCO Creative City status in the field of design.

New cities were acknowledged for their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity as part of their development strategies.

The Network now counts 350 cities in more than 100 countries around the world, representing seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts, and Music.

Newly designated cities will cooperate with Network members to strengthen their resilience in the face of evolving threats such as climate change, rising inequality, as well as rapid urbanization.

The cities in the Creative Cities Network are leading the way when it comes to enhancing access to culture and galvanizing the power of creativity for urban resilience and development, Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General said.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) was created in 2004 to promote cooperation with and among cities that have identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development.

Da Lat City was designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Music marking the 130th anniversary of its establishment (1893 – 2023). The resort town hopes that its potential for cultural industries, tourism, and especially music will play a key role in promoting international integration, sustainable urban development, connecting social organizations and nations, and improving people's quality of life.

The city started to compile a dossier seeking membership in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of music in 2021.

Hoi An is portrayed as an intersection of cultures and a place to nurture the community's creative spirit.

The ancient town was honored as a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Arts. The city is expected to be developed into one of the focal points in Asia spreading peace from its sustainable creativity.