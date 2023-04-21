Da Lat to host series of activities celebrating its 130th founding anniversary

The People’s Committee of Da Lat City in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong plans to organize a series of activities marking the 130th founding anniversary of the flower city (1893-2023).

The event includes nine major programs that will be held regularly this year, especially in December, consisting of an international music festival 2023; a seminar on 130 years of founding and development of Da Lat City; a songwriting camp featuring works of Da Lat City; an exhibition on socioeconomic achievements of Da Lat over the past 130 years; a seminar on green tourism and sustainable development; a conference reviewing the 20-year implementation of the “Green brands” program in the city; Da Lat’s Teen and Youth Festival; Vietnam-South Korea cultural exchange event; a special art program celebrating the 130th founding anniversary of Da Lat and ceremony honoring130 typical models of the city.

There will be also a week of Lam Dong Tourism 2023 and the Hot-air balloon and paragliding festival; the second festival honoring typical cultural families of ethnic minorities of Lam Dong Province and launching ceremony of activities responding the National Programs of Action on domestic violence prevention and control; an online contest of the establishment and development of Da Lat; a photo exhibition on Da Lat in the past and major industries of the city and Lam Dong Province; a kylin and dragon dance festival.