Storm Koinu tends to downgrade into tropical depression

Storm Koinu tends to downgrade into a tropical depression after entering the East Sea, according to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting.

On October 6 morning, the eye of the storm was located at around 21.8 degrees north latitude and 117.7 degrees east longitude, about 390 kilometers east southeast of Hong Kong (China).

The storm was moving westward at a speed of around 10 kilometers per hour.

It is forecast that Koinu will continue moving westward and downgrade into a tropical low-pressure system.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that the whole country would enjoy dry and bright days with sunny spells in the early morning.

From the night of October 6, thundery rains are forecast to slam the Northern region under the impact of a cold air spell.