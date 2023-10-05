Northern region expects cold air, rain

The weather agency reports that the Northern region may experience rain from the 6th to the 10th of October due to the Northeast wind moving southward.

On the evening of October 5, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHF) informs that a continental high-pressure system is moving from the North towards the South, with an increasing tendency to shift eastward.

The forecast predicts that, owing to the influence of the Southwest edge of the continental high-pressure system extending further eastward and in conjunction with wind convergence at altitudes above 1,500 meters, there will be showers and thunderstorms in the North from the evening of October 6 to the morning of October 7. Particularly in the mountainous and midland areas, moderate rainfall is expected, with some locations experiencing heavy rain, with rainfall of 20-40mm and over 70mm in some areas.

"Thunderstorms may bring the risk of tornadoes, lightning, and strong gusty winds. Localized heavy rainfall can lead to flooding in low-lying areas and an elevated risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous regions," the weather agency warns.

Weather alert centers across the Asia-Pacific region and meteorological experts anticipate that Northern Vietnam will encounter Northeast winds around October 7. Additionally, during October, there is an expected gradual rise in cold air pressure in the Northern region.