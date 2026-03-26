State Omsk Russian Folk Choir enchants Ho Chi Minh City

A special cultural performance by the State Omsk Russian Folk Choir in Ho Chi Minh City highlighted traditional Siberian art while strengthening cultural ties between Vietnam and Russia.

The Omsk Russian Folk Choir presented a special artistic performance titled "Heirs of Siberia" last night, March 25, at the Military Theatre in the Southern region, located at 140 Cong Hoa Street, Tan Son Nhat Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The event was part of the Days of Russian Culture in Vietnam.

Attendees included Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; along with representatives from the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Russia’s Ministry of Culture.

Male choir sets the stage for the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

During the program, Russian artists introduced audiences to a rich repertoire of traditional folk songs, well-known musical pieces and distinctive folk dances, including the Omsk Folk Dance, Kupalenka, and improvisations based on Russian folk melodies.

The performances were carefully staged, blending choral singing, ballet and orchestral music to vividly portray the life and spirit of the Siberian people.

Female choral ensemble (Photo: SGGP/Dung Phuong)

Beyond being an artistic showcase, the program contributed to enhancing cultural exchange and strengthening the friendship between the people of Vietnam and the Russian Federation.

By Hong Duong- Translated by Huyen Huong