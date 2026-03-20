Pho Festival 2026 connects culinary essence of Vietnam’s three regions

On the morning of March 20, a vibrant atmosphere filled Thien Truong Walking Street in Ninh Binh Province as Pho Festival 2026 began, ahead of its official opening ceremony later that afternoon.

The pho rice sheet-making process will be demonstrated live at the festival.

The festival takes place from March 20 to 22 under the theme “Vietnamese Pho – A Living Heritage in the Heart of the Contemporary Era,” bringing together artisans, chefs, researchers, and leading pho brands from across the country.

As part of the event, more than 40 booths showcase pho from the Northern, Central, and Southern regions, offering visitors a comprehensive insight into the diversity of flavors and regional identities. Themed spaces such as “The Origins of Pho,” “Stories from Rice Grains,” “Memory Box – Heritage Frames,” and “Pho of the Three Regions” vividly recreate the evolution of pho from its traditional roots to modern adaptations.

In addition, a wide range of professional and cultural activities are being held, including the forum “Vietnamese Pho in the Flow of World Heritage,” the culinary performance “Three-Region Rolled Pho Strip,” the art night “Pho Connect,” and community dialogues linking Vietnamese people.

Pho Festival 2026 is expected to contribute to the development of a national dossier, aiming to seek UNESCO recognition of pho as part of the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The booths are being set up in preparation for participation in Pho Festival 2026.

By Hoai Thu – Translated by Kim Khanh