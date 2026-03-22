Thousands of young people join 6th Vietnam Traditional Costume Festival

On March 22, at the Ho Chi Minh City Student Cultural House, the 6th Vietnam Traditional Costume Festival 2026 officially opened, drawing the participation of a large number of young attendees.

The Organizing Committee of the 6th Vietnam Traditional Costume Festival 2026 (Photo: SGGP)

The festival space was designed as an open cultural venue, featuring numerous booths from traditional Vietnamese costume brands and cultural practice groups, as well as research and heritage preservation organizations.

Young participants had the opportunity to explore the history of Vietnamese attire, engage in cultural experiences, connect with the Vietnamese traditional costume community, and take part in various interactive activities.

In addition to the booth area, the staged performance program served as a key highlight of the festival. A wide range of traditional art performances, cultural showcases, and exchange activities were organized, enabling the public to access folk art forms within a youthful and approachable setting.

Associate Professor Dr. Le Thi Ngoc Diep, Party Committee Secretary of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, delivers remarks at the opening ceremony of the 6th Vietnam Traditional Costume Festival 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

The 6th Vietnam Traditional Costume Festival 2026 took place on March 21 and 22, featuring two core activities, including a large-scale Vietnamese traditional costume parade through the streets and a major cultural festival.

On the evening of March 21, before the official opening, approximately 1,000 young people donned traditional Vietnamese costumes and participated in a mass performance along major central streets of Ho Chi Minh City, accompanied by a flash mob set to the meaningful song “My home flies a flag” by Ha Anh Tuan and DTAP.

The procession moved through the Turtle Lake area, Vo Van Tan Street, Pasteur Street, and Phan Dinh Phung Indoor Stadium Park in Xuan Hoa Ward.

At the park, a staged performance vividly recreated the essence of various historical dynasties, highlighting the role of younger generations in preserving and promoting the nation’s cultural heritage.

Audiences were taken on a journey through Vietnam’s historical continuum, from the Van Lang–Au Lac era to periods of autonomy and successive feudal dynasties. The visual representations, costumes, and accessories were meticulously researched, reconstructed, and revived by traditional Vietnamese costume brands and cultural practice groups.

Approximately 1,000 young participants join a flashmob performance of “My Home Displays a National Flag,” creating a vibrant and unified mass performance. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh