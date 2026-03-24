Hanoi to invest over VND20 trillion in cultural infrastructure

Hanoi has announced plans to channel more than VND20 trillion (US$759.33 million) from its budget into theaters and cultural facilities between 2026 and 2030, as part of a sweeping program to elevate the capital’s cultural development.

Hanoi has outlined its cultural investment plan for 2026–2030, committing to 1,058 projects with a total capital of VND36,112 billion. Of these, 250 projects will be financed directly from the city’s budget, amounting to VND20,942 billion, while the remainder will be supported through local commune and ward budgets.

Hanoi Opera House - a famous and long-standing cultural landmark in the capital city.

The Standing Committee of the Hanoi City Party Committee has just issued Action Program No. 08-CTr/TU on implementing Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026 of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture.

The action program underscores a fundamental principle that the Party Committee and the political system, from the city level down to the grassroots, must fully comprehend Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on cultural development, ensuring consistent understanding, fostering innovation, and driving creative and effective implementation in advancing the capital’s cultural agenda.

Identifying people as the central focus of the socio-economic development strategy, culture must be placed on par with the economy, politics, and society in Hanoi's development strategy, playing a leading role in development, serving as a guiding pillar, a regulating system, and a driving force for important endogenous resources, contributing to ensuring rapid, sustainable development and improving the quality of life for the people of the capital.

A perspective view of an opera house under construction in Hanoi.

The action program sets specific targets for 2030. Accordingly, 100 percent of communes and wards will have cultural and sports facilities; 100 percent of national and special national monuments will be digitized and applied on digital platforms. In particular, the city ensures that over 4 percent of its total annual budget expenditure is allocated to culture, gradually increasing according to practical needs; developing cultural industries that contribute approximately 9 percent to the GRDP; and striving for two more cultural heritage sites to be recognized and inscribed by UNESCO.

Specifically, in the list of projects for the development of Hanoi's culture in the 2026-2030 period, Hanoi will invest in and support investment in 1,058 projects with a total capital of VND36,112 billion, of which 250 projects will use the city budget with capital of VND20,942 billion; and 808 projects will use the budgets of communes and wards with capital of VND15,170 billion.

Among the key infrastructure projects, Hanoi will build a city theater on Vo Thi Sau Street in Bach Mai Ward, covering approximately 9,000 square meters, with an expected seating capacity of 2,000-2,500 people and a total investment of around VND2 trillion. Alongside this, the city will expand and restore the historical space of the Temple of Literature - National University; build a city cultural center with a capacity of 20,000 seats along the Red River landscape; and research the construction of a symbolic landmark worth approximately VND1 trillion in the Bac Cau area in Bo De Ward.

The city also aims to establish 15-20 cultural industry centers and cultural trade development centers; and create 10-15 high-quality artistic works and programs bearing the Hanoi brand, with the potential for long-term performance and international introduction.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Anh Quan