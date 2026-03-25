Culture/art

Activities mark 100th death anniversary of patriotic scholar Phan Chau Trinh

SGGP

A series of activities was held in Ho Chi Minh City to commemorate the 100th death anniversary of the late renowned cultural figure and reformer Phan Chau Trinh (1926–2026).

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A performance at the cultural exchange and artistic program commemorating the 100th anniversary of the passing of Phan Chau Trinh (1926–2026) (Photo: SGGP)

On March 24, at Hoa Binh Theater in Hoa Hung, Ho Chi Minh City, the Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture, in coordination with the Fulbright University Vietnam—Center for Vietnamese Studies, organized a commemorative event marking the 100th anniversary of the passing of Phan Chau Trinh.

The one-day commemorative program featured a range of activities, including a digital exhibition titled “Enlightenment and Dialogue," a scientific seminar aimed at providing academic foundations for teaching and research, and screenings of the documentary “Phan Chau Trinh – The Torch of Enlightenment and the Symphony of the Century.”

Notably, the art program “Phan Chau Trinh – The Immortal Legacy of Enlightenment” featured a series of musical and dance performances with the participation of Meritorious Artist Vo Minh Lam, composer Nguyen Van Chung, and singers Duyen Quynh, Lamoon, Minh Sang, Jack Long, Duy Linh, Thu Ha, and Quach Phu Thanh, along with the Nhat Nguyet Group, among others.

The event also served as an opportunity to strengthen linkages among academic institutions, the research community, the publishing sector, performing arts, media, and creative enterprises in preserving, interpreting, and promoting the values of Vietnam’s intellectual heritage in contemporary life. It further enhanced practical learning experiences for students through engagement in research, event organization, and cultural communication activities.

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By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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100th death anniversary of patriotic scholar Phan Chau Trinh patriotic scholar Phan Chau Trinh Fulbright University Vietnam

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