Party chief attends chamber symphony concert in Hanoi

Party General Secretary To Lam and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended a chamber symphony concert marking the debut of the Military Symphony Orchestra in Hanoi on March 23.

Party General Secretary To Lam, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and other leaders at the concert. (Photo: VNA)

Directed by the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence, and the Military University of Culture and Arts, the event was meant to celebrate the success of the 14th National Party and the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

The first chapter opened with the overture “Praise to the Fatherland”, filling the musical space with pride and gratitude toward the glorious Party and President Ho Chi Minh.

The first chapter opens with the overture “Praise to the Fatherland” (Photo: VNA)

The second chapter evoked the historic struggles on the Truong Son trail through the symphonic suite “Footsteps on the Truong Son Range,” while the piece “Command from the Heart” conveyed the quiet sacrifices of the peacetime era. Across the strings and brass, it underscored the enduring ethos of loyalty to the Party and service to the people, turning music into a “steel shield” protecting the ideological foundation and the national soul.

The third chapter affirmed the spirit of global integration. The fusion between the flute concerto “Love of the Sea” and excerpts from Symphony No. 9 “From the New World” demonstrated the orchestra’s ability to converse with world classical music.

The concert closed with “Greetings to the vast spring of Vietnam”, projecting a vision of optimism, dynamism, and self-reliance. It also aligned with the goals set in the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW, which calls for developing Vietnamese culture and building an advanced culture rich in national identity.

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