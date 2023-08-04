Startup successfully raises funds of nearly US$1 million

A startup providing technology solutions for the production of water-soluble polymer packaging has successfully raised capital with an amount of nearly US$1 million from the ITI FUND.

Mr. Raphael Cazalbou, CEO and co-founder of PVA PRO, expected that PVA PRO will have important progress in improving production capacity, developing new products and expanding business markets, contributing more sustainable values to the community after it received nearly $1 million in investment capital and strategic and operational consulting support from ITI Fund (Increase–Together–Innovation Fund) - an innovative startup investment fund established by 4M Group.

Founded in 2021 by experts with many years of experience in the same field, PVA PRO's packaging solutions both ensure the toughness of ordinary plastics and can be used for multi-purpose applications without creating microplastics, and do not endanger animals and natural ecosystems. This manifested the founding team’s determination to improve Vietnam’s plastic waste condition.

Normally, traditional plastics take anywhere hundreds of years to decompose, while biodegradable plastics need special environmental conditions at factories to decompose in 6 to 12 months, while products from PVA compounds (Polyvinyl alcohol) only take from 30 minutes to 60 minutes to dissolve in warm water at 70 degrees Celsius.

Ms. Thai Nhu Hang, co-founder of PVA PRO revealed that the company is completing research on environmentally friendly packaging products used in the apparel and fashion industries with the goal to continue to study PVA PRO's solutions to other areas such as retail, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

Ms. Dang Thi Kieu My, Director of ITI Fund shared the fund organizers are completely convinced by PVA PRO's solutions developed by an experienced and capable team. Besides, in the context of the world market with big brands becoming more serious about sustainable development, this will be the key point for PVA PRO to promote its potential, providing customers and consumers with quality and green products.