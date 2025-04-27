Culture/art

Stamp collection marking 50 years of Reunification released

A postage stamp collection marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) was released on April 27.

A postage stamp collection marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) is released in Ho Chi Minh City on April 27. (Photo: SGGP)

The stamp collection is jointly launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, and Vietnam Post Corporation (VNPost).

The stamp set includes two postage stamps, measuring 43 x 32mm each, and one souvenir sheet measuring 70 x 100mm designed by artist Nguyen Du from VNPost.

The stamps feature three main tones of red, yellow, and sky blue, representing the colors of the flag of the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam.

Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia signs for the memorial at the releasing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The designs are vivid and dynamic with the images of a white dove flying, a soldier carrying a rifle and marching among liberation forces, a national flag waving on the roof of the Reunification Palace, two children—representing the North and South of Vietnam, the Thong Nhat (Reunification) Train—the North-South railway line, President Ho Chi Minh waving his hand in greeting, and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee headquarters.

The stamp collection conveys a profound message to today's and future generations, always remembering and preserving the sacred values of peace, independence, national pride, and love for the homeland, which are the sources of strength to build a prosperous and civilized Vietnam.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh

