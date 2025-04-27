Party and state leaders, journalists pay respect to President Ho Chi Minh

A delegation of leaders and journalists offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh Museum—HCMC branch in District 4 on April 27.

Leaders offer incense to the late President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation included reporters from press agencies of provinces and cities arriving in Ho Chi Minh City to cover the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

Among the leaders were Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission and Standing Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for celebrating major national holidays and historical events from 2023 to 2025, Nguyen Trong Nghia; Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh; Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper cum Chairman of Vietnam Journalists Association journalist, Le Quoc Minh; along with leaders of ministries, Central agencies, Ho Chi Minh City, and press agencies.

Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

President Ho Chi Minh has always been a shining example of patriotism and revolutionary heroism; solidarity; fighting spirit; revolutionary morality of diligence, thriftiness, integrity, righteousness, and impartiality; and a spirit of pure international solidarity.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Nguyen Khac Van offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia also attended the opening ceremony of a media center to serve the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and National Reunification in Ho Chi Minh City and the launching ceremony of a stamp collection on the occasion of Reunification Day.

By Van Minh, Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh