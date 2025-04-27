Media center opened to serve reunification celebrations in HCMC

A media center was inaugurated on April 27 to provide information and a venue for reporters during the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification in Ho Chi Minh City.

Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia and delegates attend the launching ceremony of the media center. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission and Standing Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for celebrating major national holidays and historical events from 2023 to 2025, Nguyen Trong Nghia; Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh; Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung; Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung; Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper cum Chairman of Vietnam Journalists Association journalist, Le Quoc Minh; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Standing Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Hai Binh, Director of the media center; Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Phan Xuan Thuy.

At the launching ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

In his speech at the launching ceremony of the press center, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that the press has contributed to capturing, conveying, and spreading the bustling atmosphere of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) to people across the country, creating a positive impact on both domestic and international media platforms.

He said that the press center placed at Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, next to the venue of the rally and parade, will create favorable conditions for reporters and editors to carry out their work. The operation of the press center plays a vital role in the success of media coverage for the anniversary celebration.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the media center, Standing Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Le Hai Binh, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the media center, Standing Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Le Hai Binh, said that the press center serves as the coordinating and guiding hub for all media activities related to the anniversary celebration, providing information on the events and services to support domestic and international journalists in their work, including inquiries and documentary production about Vietnam by foreign journalists.

A total of 169 international journalists from 39 news agencies of 17 countries, along with more than 630 reporters from 81 domestic press agencies, have registered to cover the anniversary celebration.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh