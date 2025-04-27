Final state-level military parade rehearsal for Reunification Day held

The State-level military parade rehearsal celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) was organized in Ho Chi Minh City on April 27.

Delegates attend the State-level military parade rehearsal celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) in Ho Chi Minh City on April 27. (Photo: SGGP)

It is a preparatory activity ahead of the official celebration of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification scheduled for the morning of April 30.

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat and Head of the Central Steering Committee for celebrating major national holidays and historical events from 2023 to 2025 Tran Cam Tu chaired the rehearsal.

Attending the event were Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission and Standing Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia; Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang; and Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh.

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat and Head of the Central Steering Committee for celebrating major national holidays and historical events from 2023 to 2025 Tran Cam Tu (R) and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R)

The State-level military parade rehearsal included a flyover salute performed by the air force, a drumming art performance themed "Epic of Complete Victory," an art program and mass formation titled "The Country’s Complete Joy," official ceremonies and rituals of the Party and State, and the military parade.

In the early morning of the same day, the 105-mm ceremonial cannon firing took place at Bach Dang Wharf.

In addition, a squadron of seven Su-30MK2 fighter jets, six Yak-130 trainer jets, and 10 Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters carry out a formation flying exercise for an air show marking the 50th anniversary of national reunification. The fighter jets flew closer together in a 3-4-3 formation and released flares. The air show was performed by Divisions 370, 371, and 372, and the Air Force Officer Training School under the Air Defense-Air Force Service.

56 marching blocks will participate in the military parade celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, including 12 civilian marching formations, three blocks of ceremonial vehicles, and one standing formation organized by the city.

12 civilian marching formations represent various people from all walks of life, including the People's Armed Forces, prominent historical witnesses, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, war veterans, former youth volunteers joining the past struggle for national independence, workers, farmers, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, overseas Vietnamese, women, children and youth, and the culture and sports sector.

The military blocks include the Command vehicle, the National Flag - Party Flag Unit, the Female Military Band formation; the Officer formations representing the five army corps; the Liberation Army soldier formation; the Infantry Officer formation, the Navy Officer formation, the Air Defence – Air Force Officer formation, the Border Guard Officer formation, the Coast Guard Officer formation, the Logistics and Technical Officer formation, the Female Communications Officer formation, the Female Military Medical Officer formation, the Electronic Warfare soldier formation, the Cyber Warfare soldier formation, the Female Vietnam Peacekeeping Force formation, the Infantry soldier formation, the Tank and Armour soldier formation, the Special Forces soldier formation; the Female Special Task Force soldier formation, the Paratrooper Special Forces soldier formation, the Male Maritime Militia formation; the Female Southern Guerrilla formation; the Female Northern Militia formation; and the Red Banner formation.

The Public Security parade formations include the Command vehicle and the All-Force Flag Unit, the Male People's Security Officer formation, the Male People's Police Officer formation, the Female Traffic Police Officer formation, the People's Public Security Air Force Officer formation, the Male Ho Chi Minh City Police Officer formation, the Male Fire Prevention and Fighting Police Officer formation, the United Nations Peacekeeping Police Officer formation, the Male Mobile Police soldier formation, the Female Special Operations Police soldier formation, the Male Reserve Combat Mobile Police soldier formation, the Male Grassroots Security Force formation, and the Mounted Mobile Police formation.

In addition, military units from China, Laos, and Cambodia participated in the military parade rehearsal.

By staff staffwriters – Translated by Kim Khanh