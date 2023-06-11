Sponsored walk in HCMC helps workers and union members

A sponsored walk in Ho Chi Minh City has helped contribute nearly VND3 billion (US$127,767 ) to a fund to support workers and a program to assist trade union members.

Today, the Management Board and the Trade Union of the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority in HCMC organized a walk at Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7 for the fund to help workers and the program to assist union members.

The sponsored walk with the participation of more than 2,300 union members, workers, business owners and union officials of units in Ho Chi Minh City has helped contribute nearly VND3 billion to the fund and the program .

More than 2,300 union members, workers, business owners and union officials of organizations citywide were walking through the roads in Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone. At the program, businesses contributed more than VND2.2 billion and VND750 million to the fund and the program respectively.

According to Chairman of the Trade Union of the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority in HCMC Vu The Van, the walk supports the program and the fund to call for organizations and individuals' financial assistance for poverty-stricken trade unionists and encourage workers, union members and employees to walk for better health.

On this occasion, the fund gave 20 gifts to poor workers and those who have had their working time cut each gift worth VND500,000.

Particularly, during the fifteenth Workers' Month in 2023, the Trade Union of the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones coordinated with units and organizations to take care of more than 3,700 disadvantaged workers suffering from occupational accidents, fatal diseases, and decreased income due to companies' lack of orders. A total amount of more than VND4.4 billion was given to the above-mentioned workers.