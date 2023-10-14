Special month for women expected to improve women’s life quality

Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai believed that the special month for women will reap many successes, contributing to improving the quality of life for women and children.

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union held the launching ceremony of the special month for women – the first of its kind - in 2023, at Van Lang Park in An Duong Vuong Street in District 5.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran said that with its role and responsibilities, the union has worked to support women's comprehensive development and improvement of women's and children’s life quality and life satisfaction levels.

Moreover, the union has worked to increase capital support for women’s family economic development, create jobs and support livelihoods for women while presenting scholarships to women’s children.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union emphasized that community-oriented activities have mobilized the participation of sectors to support women with disabilities, families whose children are soldiers working in border areas, and islands, and beneficiaries of social policies.

Chairwoman Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran shared that this year, during this special month, the union focuses on promoting the propaganda of the Party's policies, the State's legal policies, and disseminating legal education and practical skills as well as mobilizing financial resources for social security and health care activities for families benefiting from social welfare and women in difficult circumstances.

At the ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai said that in order to promote the strength of the entire machinery of the state, organizations and individuals accompanying the Women's Unions in carrying out community activities, city leaders decided to choose October every year as the action month for women.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also requested the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the Fatherland Front, and the city's socio-political organizations to proactively develop programs to coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union to create favorable conditions for the operation of women's associations.

After the launching ceremony, a bike march was organized from Van Lang Park in Nguyen Tri Phuong Street, Tran Phu Street and Ngo Quyen Street with the participation of HCMC leaders and more than 600 members of women's union in districts and Thu Duc City to respond to the first action month for women in 2023.