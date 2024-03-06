Special discounts offered to customers on International Women’s Day

On March 5, several shopping malls, supermarkets and amusement parks in HCMC started offering promotional programs and special discounts to customers on the occasion of International Women’s Day – March 8.

As part of this, supermarket chains GO! and BigC are implementing promotional program named “Dedicated to the Women I love”, offering discount ranging from 10-40 percent on sunscreen.

Besides, Co.opmart and Satra are also offering generous discounts on cosmetic products such as shampoo, shower gel and makeup remover solution with reductions ranging from VND10,000 to 30,000 per item.

Customers are purchasing goods at a supermarket in HCMC

For the MM Mega Market supermarket chain, there is an online shopping program called 'Buy More, Get More,' applicable to food and essential items such as cooking oil, sugar, seasoning powder, rice, noodles, beverage and sweets. They also offer discounts ranging from 40-50 percent for specific label products such as MM (tea, dried fruits, rice, oil), Besico and We Are Fresh (fresh products, fresh cake).

On this occasion, some amusement parks are providing discounts on entrance tickets and special offers for women wearing traditional Ao dai. For example, Suoi Tien park is offering a 55 percent discount on combo tickets for women and children; Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens provides free entrance for female visitors wearing Ao dai on March 8.

Visitors enjoy entertainment and cool off at Suoi Tien amusement park

Binh Quoi Tourist Village under Saigontourist Group has recently introduced the 'Spreading Love' buffet program featuring over 70 delicious dishes of the Southern region. The program runs from March 8 to March 10, with ticket prices ranging from VND210,000 to 340,000 per person. Customers who purchase tickets early will enjoy a promotion of buying 15 tickets and receiving 1 additional ticket for free.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Thi