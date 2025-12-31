Special art program held to welcome New Year 2026

The art program “Vietnam Symphony—Welcoming the New Year 2026,” is set to air on the evening of January 1, 2026, on VTV1.

The event will present an inspiring artistic showcase, weaving together stories of creativity, humanity, and the nation’s aspirations for development in a new era.

“Vietnam Symphony—Welcoming the New Year 2026” is crafted as an artistic journey toward the future, embodying the Vietnamese people’s positivity, optimism, and strong aspiration to progress. The program reflects the spirit of innovation guided by the nation’s major strategic directions, particularly the four key resolutions on science and technology and digital transformation, international integration, legal and institutional reform, and private sector development.

The program is divided into four segments, including Aspiration for Creativity, Cultural Resonance, Social Welfare and Humanity, and The Vietnamese Spirit Shining Forth, each serving as a movement in the symphony, reflecting the nation’s development milestones and paths of renewal. The interconnected content harmonizes to convey a sense of unity and shared purpose among the people, portraying the vision of a modern, humane, and sustainable Vietnam.

The program features performances by a host of beloved artists, including People’s Artist Thu Huyen, Meritorious Artist Duong Thuy Anh, Pham Thu Ha, Pham Anh Khoa, Huong Tram, Hoang Bach, Hoang Hai, Kieu Anh, Erik, and Van Mai Huong.

“Vietnam Symphony—Welcoming the New Year 2026” serves as a spectacular artistic celebration to kick off the year, conveying a message of faith, unity, and the Vietnamese people’s aspiration to reach new heights in the year ahead.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh