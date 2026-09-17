Weather

Widespread heavy rain forecast for southern Vietnam from September 17

SGGPO

Heavy rain is expected to intensify across southern Vietnam in the coming days. Meanwhile, downpours have already caused flooding, road disruptions, and evacuations in parts of the North and North Central Coast.

img-1619-9414-7629.jpeg.jfif
Water levels on the Bui River rise in Quang Bi Commune, Hanoi, on September 16. (Photo: Quang Bi Commune People's Committee)

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said on the evening of September 16 that showers would begin spreading from Hue City to Lam Dong Province and across southern Vietnam overnight, marking the start of a broader spell of heavy rain expected from September 17 to 21.

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center forecast total rainfall of 100-250 mm in Ho Chi Minh City and much of the South during the period, with some areas likely to receive more than 250 mm.

The heavy rain is being driven by an intertropical convergence zone over Southern Vietnam, which is drawing moisture inland from the sea and fueling widespread downpours.

img-1616-2155-6061.jpeg.jfif
The My Ha River in Hanoi swells after prolonged rain. (Photo: Hong Son Commune People's Committee)
img-1617-1272-331.jpeg.jfif
Authorities and residents reinforce the My Ha River bank with sandbags in Hong Son Commune on September 16. (Photo: Hong Son Commune People's Committee)

Meanwhile, northern Vietnam, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An were forecast to continue experiencing moderate to heavy rain through September 17.

Rainfall of 50-90 mm was expected in Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, Hanoi, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An, with isolated areas receiving more than 200 mm. Parts of Hanoi recorded rainfall exceeding 100 mm.

Heavy rain has already caused widespread disruption in several localities. In Phu Tho Province, flooded roads cut off 401 households, while 252 households comprising more than 1,040 residents were evacuated to safety.

Authorities reported 43 flooded road sections in Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, disrupting traffic.

Floodwaters also inundated 1,550 homes, including 711 in Ninh Binh, 749 in Nghe An, and 90 in Thanh Hoa, excluding damage reported in Phu Tho.

About 9,020 hectares of rice and other crops were flooded or damaged, including 6,492 hectares in Ninh Binh, 1,287 hectares in Nghe An, 1,080 hectares in Thanh Hoa, and 161 hectares in Hanoi.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

weather forecast widespread heavy rain Southern Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn