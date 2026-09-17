Widespread heavy rain forecast for southern Vietnam from September 17

Heavy rain is expected to intensify across southern Vietnam in the coming days. Meanwhile, downpours have already caused flooding, road disruptions, and evacuations in parts of the North and North Central Coast.

Water levels on the Bui River rise in Quang Bi Commune, Hanoi, on September 16. (Photo: Quang Bi Commune People's Committee)

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said on the evening of September 16 that showers would begin spreading from Hue City to Lam Dong Province and across southern Vietnam overnight, marking the start of a broader spell of heavy rain expected from September 17 to 21.

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center forecast total rainfall of 100-250 mm in Ho Chi Minh City and much of the South during the period, with some areas likely to receive more than 250 mm.

The heavy rain is being driven by an intertropical convergence zone over Southern Vietnam, which is drawing moisture inland from the sea and fueling widespread downpours.

The My Ha River in Hanoi swells after prolonged rain. (Photo: Hong Son Commune People's Committee)

Authorities and residents reinforce the My Ha River bank with sandbags in Hong Son Commune on September 16. (Photo: Hong Son Commune People's Committee)

Meanwhile, northern Vietnam, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An were forecast to continue experiencing moderate to heavy rain through September 17.

Rainfall of 50-90 mm was expected in Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, Hanoi, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An, with isolated areas receiving more than 200 mm. Parts of Hanoi recorded rainfall exceeding 100 mm.

Heavy rain has already caused widespread disruption in several localities. In Phu Tho Province, flooded roads cut off 401 households, while 252 households comprising more than 1,040 residents were evacuated to safety.

Authorities reported 43 flooded road sections in Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, disrupting traffic. Floodwaters also inundated 1,550 homes, including 711 in Ninh Binh, 749 in Nghe An, and 90 in Thanh Hoa, excluding damage reported in Phu Tho. About 9,020 hectares of rice and other crops were flooded or damaged, including 6,492 hectares in Ninh Binh, 1,287 hectares in Nghe An, 1,080 hectares in Thanh Hoa, and 161 hectares in Hanoi.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan