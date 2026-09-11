Weather

Heavy rainfall triggers widespread urban flooding

SGGP

Heavy downpours inundated several major thoroughfares across Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of September 10, causing severe travel disruptions.

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Floodwater inundates Ba Trieu Street in Hoc Mon Commune.
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Many residents have to walk on the sidewalks to avoid the floodwater.

On Ba Trieu Street in Hoc Mon Commune, numerous sections were swiftly submerged following the torrential rain. Vehicles were forced to crawl through flooded stretches, with motorcyclists cautiously navigating deep waters.

Similar scenes played out along other key corridors, including Phan Huy Ich, Pham Van Chieu, Le Duc Tho, and Song Hanh streets. These locations had previously been flagged by local authorities as high-risk zones for localized flooding during heavy rain events.

Meteorological forecasts indicate that Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region will experience moderate to heavy—and in some areas, intense—rainfall through September 11. Accumulated rainfall is expected to reach 70–140 mm, with localized totals exceeding 150 mm. Authorities warn that heavy downpours coinciding with high tides could heighten flood risks in low-lying areas.

The latest deluge highlights the persistent challenge of urban drainage in parts of the city. High-intensity rainfall over short spans continues to overwhelm the existing drainage infrastructure, disrupting daily life and commuter mobility.

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A section of a road in Hoc Mon Commune is flooded following heavy rain.
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Many vehicles stall in the floodwater, forcing their drivers to push them.
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Water gushes from manholes on Song Hanh Street in Hoc Mon Commune on the evening of September 10.
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Some residents living near Ba Trieu Street help direct traffic, guiding vehicles away from deep floodwater.
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Floodwater inundates Le Quang Dao Street.
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In some areas, strong currents make it difficult for motorbikes to get through.
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Residents struggle to get through Le Duc Tho Street.
By Nguyen Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Heavy rainfall widespread urban flooding Heavy downpours Ho Chi Minh City

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