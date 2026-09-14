Floodwaters recede, leaving heavy cleanup in Hue, Quang Tri

Heavy rain from Sep 12 to 14 caused widespread flooding and road damage in Hue City and Quang Tri Province, prompting an urgent cleanup as waters receded.

Cleanup begins as waters recede

By the morning of Sep 14, water levels on most rivers in Quang Tri had begun falling after reaching their peaks, although many roads and residential areas remained flooded or isolated.

Dozens of sections along national highways 9B and 15D and provincial roads 588a and 586 were still under 0.4 meters to more than one meter of water. On Provincial Road 588a, the section between Ba Long spillway and Km11+240 was submerged by more than five meters.

Debris and damage are left behind after floodwaters recede in Lao Bao Commune, Quang Tri Province.

Numerous spillways, low-water crossings and low-lying communities in La Lay, A Doi, Dakrong, Truong Son, Lia, Huong Phung, and Kim Ngan communes remained deeply flooded, making travel difficult.

In Lao Bao Commune, Tran Nhan Hanh, 56, of Trieu Phuoc Village, said water from the Se Pon River had surged into his home, reaching a depth of about 2.5 meters and damaging household belongings. As the water receded, his family immediately began cleaning the house.

Local authorities and emergency teams in Lao Bao also launched cleanup operations as soon as conditions allowed.

Military and police personnel help residents in Lao Bao, Quang Tri Province, recover from the floods.

Mr. Tran Anh Vu, Chairman of the Lao Bao Commune People's Committee, said nearly 400 homes had been flooded to depths of between one and three meters.

Military personnel, police, border guards, rapid-response teams, and local civil defense forces were clearing roads and residential lanes while helping families move evacuated belongings back into their homes.

The Quang Tri Provincial Military Command deployed 1,480 personnel, including regular troops, border guards, and militia members, as well as hundreds of vehicles and other equipment, to support flood recovery efforts.

Landslide damage and transport risks addressed

In Nam Hai Lang Commune, Quang Tri, authorities continued efforts to remove two barges that remained stranded after three barges broke loose and struck the My Chanh railway bridge. The vessels later became lodged around the railway and adjacent road bridges.

Emergency crews work to deal with three barges that drifted away and became stranded near My Chanh railway bridge.

Mr. Le Duc Tien, Vice Chairman of the Quang Tri Provincial People's Committee, said authorities had been instructed to inspect and assess the site and ensure the safety of rail, road, and waterway traffic.

The province also asked the Ministry of Construction to direct relevant agencies to coordinate on a response plan to protect the My Chanh railway bridge and downstream areas.

Military officers clear mud and debris from the only road linking the center of A Luoi 1 Commune with Par Ay Village.

In A Luoi 1 Commune in Hue City, more than 30 military officers and personnel joined residents in clearing mud, soil, and rocks left behind by the floods, helping reopen the only road connecting the commune center with Par Ay Village.

Meanwhile, at a damaged low-water crossing on an inter-village road in the Phu Son residential area, Mr. Tran Duy Viet, Vice Chairman of the Phu Bai Ward People's Committee, ordered authorities to install barriers, warning signs, and restrict car access.

An inter-village road in the Phu Son residential area, Phu Bai Ward, Hue City, is severely eroded by flooding.

Personnel were also stationed at the site to guide residents and vehicles through the affected area.

Relevant agencies were instructed to prepare repair plans for eroded and damaged road sections and address emerging safety hazards as quickly as possible.

Dozens of schools close Dozens of schools in Quang Tri suspended classes on the morning of Sep 14 because of the flooding and continued risk of severe weather. They included Lao Bao High School, Minh Hoa Vocational Education and Continuing Education Center, Trung Hoa Secondary and High School, Bac Son Secondary and High School, and Trieu Phong High School. Ms. Le Thi Huong, Director of the Quang Tri Department of Education and Training, said schools and education agencies had been asked to postpone non-essential conferences and training sessions so resources could be focused on responding to the floods. Local authorities and school leaders were also instructed to proactively suspend classes in areas at risk of flooding, flash floods, and landslides, with student safety taking priority as unstable weather continued.

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By Van Thang, Duc Nghia – Translated by Thuy Doan