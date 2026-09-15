Heavy rain hits North, widespread downpours to reach South from September 17

Northern Vietnam is expected to face further heavy to torrential rain through September 16, while Southern regions could see a widespread spell of intense rainfall from September 17 to 22, weather authorities have warned.

Prolonged overnight rain left the Lai Xa area of Hanoi flooded early on September 15.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, southern Phu Tho, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, and Thanh Hoa are forecast to receive 150- 250 mm of rain from September 15 through September 16, with some areas exceeding 350mm.

Southern Lao Cai and Son La, northern Phu Tho, Hanoi, Hai Phong, Bac Ninh, and Nghe An are expected to see heavy to torrential rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall of 80-150mm and localized totals above 250mm.

Quang Ninh, Lang Son, southern Tuyen Quang, and Thai Nguyen are forecast to receive 50-100mm, with some locations recording more than 150mm.

In Central Vietnam, showers are expected on the afternoon and evening of September 15 from southern Quang Tri to Da Nang, as well as in eastern Quang Ngai and the Central Highlands. Rainfall is forecast at 10-30mm, with localized amounts exceeding 60mm.

Ha Tinh and northern Quang Tri could receive 20-40mm during the day and night, with some areas seeing more than 70mm.

An infrared weather radar image taken at 7 a.m. on September 15 shows a large cloud mass bringing widespread rain to the North Central Coast and the Red River Delta.

Meanwhile, the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center said rainfall would ease across Southern Vietnam on September 15 and 16, with sunny conditions during the day and showers occurring mainly in the late afternoon and evening.

Rain is expected to be concentrated in northern Lam Dong, Dong Nai, and Ho Chi Minh City.

However, forecasters warned that a new period of widespread heavy rain could affect the South from September 17 to 22.

The warning follows widespread rainfall across Northern Vietnam from 7 p.m. on September 14 through the morning of September 15. Heavy to torrential rain was recorded in Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Hanoi, southern Phu Tho, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An. Several locations received more than 100mm, including An Thi in Hung Yen Province with 124mm, Lung Van in Phu Tho Province with 113mm, Tu Ky in Hai Phong City with 110.6 mm, and Tan Thanh 1 in Thanh Hoa Province with 110mm.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan