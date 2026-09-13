Tropical depression enters central waters, heavy rain warned

Early this morning, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting issued an urgent bulletin on a tropical depression, warning of strong winds at sea, heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, flash floods, and landslides in many areas.

Position of the tropical depression early on September 13. (Source: National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

At 4 a.m. on September 13, the center of the tropical depression was located at approximately 17 degrees North latitude and 108.8 degrees East longitude, over the waters off Quang Tri and Da Nang, about 120 km north-northeast of Da Nang City and about 140 km east-northeast of Hue City. The strongest winds near the center of the tropical depression were at level 6 (39–49 km/h), with gusts reaching level 8 (62–74 km/h).

The tropical depression was moving northwestward at a speed of approximately 10 km per hour.

According to forecasts, from 4 a.m. on September 13 to 4 a.m. on September 14, the tropical depression will move west-northwestward at around 10km per hour. By 4 a.m. on September 14, its center is expected to be located at approximately 17.8 degrees North latitude and 106.5 degrees East longitude, over the coastal mainland of Ha Tinh Province and northern Quang Tri Province.

On September 14, the tropical depression will continue moving west-northwestward at approximately 10km per hour. By 4 p.m. on September 14, its center is forecast to be at around 18.1 degrees North latitude and 105.1 degrees East longitude, over central Laos, where it will gradually weaken into a low-pressure area.

Under the influence of the tropical depression's circulation, Con Co Special Zone has experienced Level 6 winds, with gusts reaching Level 8. Areas from Quang Tri to Da Nang City experienced moderate to heavy rain during the night of September 12 and early morning of September 13.

The hydro-meteorological agency warned that waters from southern Nghe An Province to Da Nang City, including Con Co Special Zone, will experience Level 6 winds, with gusts reaching Level 8, and waves 2–4 m high. Fishing boats, cargo vessels, tourist boats, and other vessels operating in the above-mentioned hazardous areas face the risk of capsizing, sinking, or sustaining damage. Aquaculture cages and rafts, vessel anchorage areas, and coastal structures are also at risk of being affected. Fishing, maritime transport, and tourism activities may be disrupted. Forecasts indicate that from the evening of September 13, coastal areas from Ha Tinh to Quang Tri will gradually experience Level 6 winds, with gusts reaching Level 8. Strong winds could blow off roofs, damage temporary structures, uproot trees and advertising billboards, and affect power systems, communications, and transportation.

According to the bulletin issued by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from the morning through the night of September 13, areas from Ha Tinh to Hue City will experience heavy to extremely heavy rain, with rainfall totals generally ranging from 100 to 200 mm and locally exceeding 350 mm. Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces and Da Nang City will see moderate to heavy rain, with rainfall totals generally ranging from 40 to 70 mm and locally exceeding 150 mm.

During the night of September 13, the midland and delta areas of the Northern region, as well as the southern Son La and Phu Tho provinces, will experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall totals generally ranging from 30 to 60 mm and locally exceeding 100 mm.

On September 14 and during the following night, areas from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri will continue to experience heavy to extremely heavy rain, with rainfall totals generally ranging from 100 to 200 mm and locally exceeding 350 mm. The midland and delta areas of the northern region, as well as the southern Son La, Phu Tho, Tuyen Quang, and Lao Cai provinces, will experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall totals generally ranging from 40 to 70 mm and locally exceeding 150 mm. The spell of heavy rain is expected to continue through the morning of September 16.

By Phuc Van—Translated by Kim Khanh