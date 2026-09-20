Heavy rain in Nghe An, Hue to ease from September 20

Heavy rain from Nghe An to Hue is forecast to gradually ease from September 20, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The weather radar image at 5 p.m. on September 19 shows heavy rain continuing across the area from Nghe An to Quang Tri. (Source: Screenshot)

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that on September 19, the area from Nghe An to Quang Tri experienced heavy to torrential rain. By 3 p.m., rainfall at Vinh Meteorological Station in Nghe An had reached 399 mm, while Xuan Hoa Reservoir in Ha Tinh Province recorded 157.2 mm and Dong Hoi in Quang Tri recorded 146.6 mm.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the heavy rain flooded numerous roads in Vinh, with water entering homes, several residential buildings, and basements. Many roads in Ha Tinh were also inundated.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that from the evening of September 19 through the morning of September 20, Nghe An and Ha Tinh will continue to experience rain, with rainfall generally ranging from 40 to 80 mm and locally exceeding 200 mm in coastal areas. From Quang Tri to Hue, moderate rain of 20-50mm is expected, with isolated areas receiving more than 100mm.

Experts from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that from this evening through September 20, the Southern region and Lam Dong will continue to experience moderate rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall generally ranging from 20 to 40 mm and locally exceeding 100 mm. Rain is expected mainly in the afternoon and at night. The South-Central coastal region and Central Highlands will see showers, with rainfall generally ranging from 15 to 30 mm and locally exceeding 80 mm.

Many areas in the Southern region are experiencing thunderstorms, according to weather radar data at 5 p.m. on September 19. (Source: Screenshot)

Meanwhile, the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center reported that on September 19, the Intertropical Convergence Zone, with its axis over the Southern region, combined with strong low-level wind convergence to bring widespread rain to the region during the afternoon and evening, at times falling heavily in short periods.

Heavy rain also extended into the Southwestern region, with isolated areas receiving more than 100 mm.

The Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center warned of localized flooding in low-lying areas and places with poor drainage in major cities such as Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho. Thunderstorms may also bring strong wind gusts, tornadoes, and lightning.

By Phuc Hau—Translated by Kim Khanh