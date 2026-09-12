Central Vietnam braces for heavy rains amidst approaching tropical depression

Authorities this morning issued urgent directives demanding 13 coastal provinces to implement stringent safety measures while preparing evacuations as a tropical depression severely threatens central Vietnam.

Satellite cloud image at 11:00 a.m. on September 12 over the middle of the East Sea and the Central coastal waters (Photo: Zoom Earth app screenshot)

Accordingly, the urgent dispatch, signed by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep, announced that by tomorrow morning, September 13, the tropical depression’s eye will have been positioned at approximately 16.6 degrees North latitude and 109.2 degrees East longitude, over the coastal waters of Hue City alongside Da Nang City, hovering roughly 110 kilometers East-Northeast of Da Nang.

Sustained winds are hitting level 6, with gusts peaking at level 8. The depression continues tracking northwest at a speed of approximately 10km/hour.

The National Civil Defense Steering Committee warned that the Central region has already endured heavy downpours over recent days, and forecasts predict these torrential rains will persist in the coming days. Consequently, localities, ministries, alongside relevant sectors must strictly implement the committee’s directives issued on September 8 and September 11, while concurrently taking the initiative to cope with the tropical depression and subsequent flooding.

Regarding the maritime front, 13 provinces spanning from Quang Ninh to Dak Lak must closely monitor the depression’s evolution, manage vessels heading out to sea, and orchestrate strict headcounts. Furthermore, they’re tasked with notifying vehicle owners as well as ship captains about the depression’s direction so these people can proactively escape hazardous zones, or promptly retreat to safe shelters.

The designated danger zone over the next 24 hours is pinpointed from latitude 14 to 18 and from longitude 108 to 112.5. This hazardous area will be continuously adjusted according to subsequent forecast bulletins.

Central region experiences morning rain on September 12 (Photo: Weather radar image at 11:00 a.m., screenshotted from the online tracking system of the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration)

Localities are tasked with ensuring absolute safety for people, vehicles, and assets, particularly at tourist hotspots, aquaculture zones, seafood harvesting areas, alongside offshore, island, and coastal structures.

Based on the actual situation on the ground, local authorities will decide on initiating sea bans, while concurrently readying rescue and relief forces together with necessary equipment.

On the mainland, localities situated squarely within the depression’s epicenter and heavy rain zones must thoroughly review and stand ready to evacuate residents from structurally unsafe housing, as well as areas highly prone to deep flooding, flash floods, or deadly landslides.

These localities urgently need to drain buffer water, combat waterlogging, and safeguard agricultural production, urban hubs, alongside industrial parks, while deploying stringent measures to ensure the absolute safety of dikes, reservoirs, and downstream regions.

Up in the mountainous terrains, functional forces must control underground passages, spillways, deeply flooded routes, or areas with fast-flowing currents and proven landslide risks; they’re ordered to resolutely block people alongside vehicles from crossing if safety isn’t guaranteed.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thanh Tam