Northern region turns cooler as heavy rain persists in Central, Southern regions

Hanoi turned cool and mildly chilly on the morning of September 11 as an early-season cold air mass continued to push deeper into the Northern region.

The cold air mass is moving deeper into Northern and North-Central Vietnam. Satellite cloud imagery captured at 8 a.m. on September 11.

Temperatures in many northern mountainous areas fell below 19 degrees Celsius, with some places recording just 15-16 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, in the early hours of September 11, the cold air mass had weakly affected most of the Northwest region and areas from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh. At 1 a.m., temperatures across northern Vietnam generally ranged from 21 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius, while those from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh stood at 22-25 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures were lower in the mountainous Northwest, with Sa Pa in Lao Cai Province recording around 16 degrees Celsius; Mu Cang Chai and Tram Tau in Lao Cai Province, about 15 degrees Celsius; Moc Chau and Chieng Coi in Son La Province, around 18 degrees Celsius; and Tan Uyen in Lai Chau Province, about 19 degrees Celsius.

On September 11, the cold air mass is forecast to continue affecting the remaining areas of the Northwest and the region from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh before expanding to areas from northern Quang Tri Province to Hue City. Temperatures in the Northeast and from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in high mountainous areas in northern Vietnam may fall below 19 degrees Celsius.

In Hanoi and the Northern region, rainfall is forecast to gradually ease, with no rain expected overnight as the cold air mass moves further south into the North Central region.

During the day and night of September 11, areas from southern Nghe An Province to Da Nang City and eastern Quang Ngai Province are forecast to continue experiencing moderate to heavy rain, with some areas receiving exceptionally heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain caused flooding on Ba Trieu Street in Hoc Mon Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, on the afternoon and evening of September 10 (Photo: SGGP)

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also reported that from the night of September 10 to the early morning of September 11, the South-Central coastal region, Central Highlands, and Southern area experienced moderate to heavy rain, with some areas receiving exceptionally heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals from 7 p.m. on September 10 to 3 a.m. on September 11 exceeded 90mm in some areas, including 112.2mm in Xuan Thinh, Dak Lak Province, and 90.2mm in Cho Gao, Dong Thap Province.

During the day and night of September 11, the Central Highlands and Southern region are forecast to continue experiencing moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall generally ranging from 20 to 50 mm and locally exceeding 100 mm.

On September 12, heavy rain in the Central area is forecast to intensify, while the Central Highlands and Southern region will continue to see moderate to heavy rain.

On September 13, rainfall is expected to be concentrated in central Vietnam. Areas from southern Nghe An Province to Da Nang City may receive more than 200mm of rain. Weather conditions in central Vietnam could deteriorate further in the following days. Hydro-meteorological authorities are monitoring the situation and warning of the risks of flooding and landslides.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh