Ho Chi Minh City steps up disaster preparedness amid severe weather forecast

Ho Chi Minh City has directed local agencies to step up disaster preparedness as a tropical depression and strengthening monsoon threaten to bring heavy rains, thunderstorms, and potential typhoons to the region over the next 10 days.

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have instructed local maritime and border guard units to step up safety measures for riverine and sea transport as severe weather conditions approach. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, Nguyen Minh Chanh, has issued Official Dispatch No. 29608 to local departments, agencies, and municipal administrative units, directing proactive measures against potential natural disasters over the next 10 days.

According to the 10-day outlook from the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, a tropical convergence zone formed over the East Sea on September 9, extending across the North-Central region. A tropical depression is expected to develop in the region between September 12 and 13, with the potential to intensify into a typhoon.

Forecasts also indicate a strengthening southwest monsoon, which is expected to bring increased rain and thunderstorms to the Southern region, including Ho Chi Minh City.

To prepare for these weather conditions, the Department of Agriculture and Environment has urged local authorities and city agencies to closely monitor weather updates, warnings, and response guidelines broadcast on mass media and the official website of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting. Authorities must remain ready to execute safety protocols for riverine and maritime traffic, as well as coordinate search and rescue operations across the city.

Local administrative bodies, the Border Guard Command, and the Sub-Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Resources Surveillance have been instructed to maintain communication with vessels operating at sea, enabling fishermen to adjust their operations accordingly. Authorities are tasked with tracking and counting active vessels in affected waters and staying in continuous contact with ship captains to handle emergencies promptly. Rescue forces, equipment, and resources must be fully prepared for immediate deployment.

Media outlets have been asked to deliver timely updates on weather developments and transmit directives from central and municipal authorities, ensuring local agencies and residents can take timely, effective precautions.

By Minh Hai—Translated by Kim Khanh