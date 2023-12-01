Southern region forecast to have thundery showers on first days of December

Localities in the Southern region are forecast to experience rains and thunderstorms on the first days of December.

A cold wave is expected to bring torrential rains and thunderstorms in the Central Highlands, North- Central and mid-Central regions on December 2-3, notably in provinces from Nghe An to Quang Ngai, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Thua Thien-Hue.

Heavy rains will concentrate on Quang Tri Province and the localities from Binh Dinh to Khanh Hoa, from Thua Thien Hue to Quang Ngai.

From the night of December 3, rainfall will tend to decrease gradually.

After a heat week, persistent rains and wind chills have occured the capital city of Hanoi. Temperatures in mountainous areas get colder at 14 degrees Celsius at night while temperatures in daytime range from 18 degrees Celsius to 19 degrees Celsius.

By December 1 afternoon, the cold wave spread to the North-Central and mid-Central regions.

The Gulf of Tonkin have seen strong northeast wind reaching level 6 (39-49 km/hour).