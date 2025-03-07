Weather

Southern localities persistently sweltering as heatwave hits

The Southern localities have been persistently sweltering for several days, which is expected to continue throughout the end of March.

It is forecast that the Southern region may brace for scorching heat until mid-May before the onset of rainy weather.

On March 6, a cold air mass accompanied by a northeast monsoon moved into the capital city of Hanoi and several provinces in the Red River Delta, causing temperatures in Hanoi to drop rapidly to 14-16 degrees Celsius.

By the afternoon, the cold air had spread further into the Central and the western part of the Northern region.

As forecast, on March 7, temperatures in Hanoi, the Northern and North Central regions will continue to drop sharply. The Northern mountainous areas will experience severe cold temperatures of below 8 degrees Celsius.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

