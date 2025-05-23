Southern cuisine, fruit festivals during summer kick off in HCMC

Several amusement and entertainment venues across Ho Chi Minh City yesterday announced that a series of upcoming Southern cuisine and fruit festivals would take place in early June.

The events will also mark the beginning of the summer tourism season.

Accordingly, the 21st Southern Fruit Festival will take place from June 1 to August 31 at Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc City.

Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Corporation in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, and the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations hosted the festival, aiming at honoring the hard work of local farmers and promote the traditional art of fruit sculpture.

Locals and tourists at Dam Sen Cultural Park.

A food festival will be kicked off at Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11 from May 29 to June 1, recreating a vibrant Southern countryside market.

The festival’s highlight will be a showcase of regional delicacies, featuring over 30 stalls of specialties from the Mekong Delta.

Visitors explore and learn about specialty fruits at the festival.

Meanwhile, MENA OCOP – Travel Gift Festival 2025 is being held at Menas Mall Saigon Airport in Ho Chi Minh City and will run until May 25. It is organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism in collaboration with Menas Group.

A wide range of local specialties, comprising avocado, Hoa Loc mango, dragon fruit, and Meet More coffee are being introduced to consumers and visitors.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong