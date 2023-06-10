Southeastern localities boost linkages for regional tourism development

A conference on finding new ways for the tourism sector’s development in Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province and the Southeastern region was held in Vung Tau City yesterday.

The Ba Ria – Vung Tau Tourism Association collaborated with Tuoi Tre Newspaper to host the event.

According to the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Tourism Association, the Southeast region gathers a diversity of tourism resources to develop in various forms. However, during the passing time, the tourism sector of the region has been still limited without any new tourism products, typical ones and the linkage among localities and units was not really closed.

At the current time, the key tourism localities such as Binh Thuan and Khanh Hoa have formed new and diverse tourism products in synchronization with infrastructures and transport systems including Dau Giay – Phan Thiet Expressway, Phan Thiet – Nha Trang Expressway which would be more attractive than Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

Speaking at the conference, General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh agreed that the tourism activities in the Southeast region were not really adequate with the region’s potential. Therefore, the provinces and cities needed to smoothly collaborate and promptly give practical solutions to develop the smokeless industry heading to green and durable ways.