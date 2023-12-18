National

South Korea helps Vietnam promote energy-efficient investment market

South Korea is helping Vietnam promote the energy-efficient investment market, said Mr. Trinh Quoc Vu, Deputy Director of the Department of Energy Saving and Sustainable Development.

South Korea helps Vietnam promote energy-efficient investment market (Photo: VGP)

According to Mr. Trinh Quoc Vu, Deputy Director of the Department of Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Korea has supported Vietnam in implementing the project to promote the energy-efficient investment market in the industrial sector and support the implementation of the action plan for green growth.

The project will be implemented from 2021-2025 with a total cost of US$6.4 million. The project includes 5 parts including the establishment of an energy-saving investment project; support for the implementation of regulations on energy consumption norms and technical guidance on green growth; capacity building related to energy-saving investment; surveys, studies and building of the action plan for green growth in several provinces as well as dissemination of information about solutions on economical and efficient use of energy.

Being the leading agency for green growth and sustainable development, the Ministry of Planning and Investment has actively implemented activities to support ministries, agencies and localities in developing action plans to increase green growth and sustainable development in recent times.

Mr. Le Viet Anh, Director of the Department of Science, Education, Natural Resources and Environment under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, said that currently only 6 ministries and 26 provinces have issued green growth action plans. Meanwhile, 11 other provinces are developing the action plan which will be submitted for approval. The government will approve them no later than the first quarter of 2024.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

