HCMC to initiate concretizing Vietnam-Korea cooperation

The delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials led by Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai had a meeting with Mr. OH Se Hoon, Mayor of Seoul, South Korea on September 25.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that the two countries upgraded bilateral relations to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” in December 2022 to further enhance and deepen the cooperation between nations.

The community of around 80,000 Korean people and 2,000 businesses that are living and operating in HCMC has made an outstanding contribution to the city’s development and enhancement of cooperation between the two countries.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee hoped to cooperate and gain experience in the areas that are Seoul’s strengths, such as urban development and smart urban management.

He also expressed his impression of the Korean city’s traffic organization and operation. The exploitation of the urban underground space of the metro system is a good model for learning to solve traffic and transportation problems in HCMC with a population of more than 10 million.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon stated that the number of Vietnamese people in Seoul ranks second after the Chinese, making outstanding contributions to the city’s development.

The city also receives a large number of Vietnamese visitors. He hoped to closely cooperate with HCMC to promote tourism between the two localities.

In addition, the Mayor of Seoul affirmed that the Korean city is willing to coordinate and share experience in traffic management, and noted that HCMC needs to develop a linkage between bus and metro systems.

On the same day, the HCMC’s delegation had a meeting on the city’s investment process and procedures with Korea Employers Federation and nearly 30 businesses, and introduced Resolution 98 with specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC creating opportunities and favorable conditions for investors.

The HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) will receive information and requirements for support of enterprises to promptly solve their problems.

Chairman Phan Van Mai affirmed that the city’s leaders always make efforts to improve the investment environment, create a creating a better living environment, and listen to and solve investors’ issues to develop HCMC into the best destination for foreign investors, including Korean firms.

He emphasized that the city always treasures cooperation with Korean partners. The southern economic hub will be a pioneering locality in concretizing the content of cooperation between Vietnam and Korea and call Korean businesses and localities to invest in the city to contribute to the relations between the two countries as well as the region and the world.