Vietnam Summer Camp 2025 for overseas young people to kick off next week

The Vietnam Summer Camp 2025, which saw the participation of 110 overseas Vietnamese youth from 31 nations and territories, will be held on July 13-26.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

Participants will take part in the opening ceremony, which is scheduled to take place in Dak Lak Province, and participate in activities in localities across the country.

Delegates are overseas Vietnamese youth who have achieved excellent results in their studies, sports, and other extracurricular social activities.

The program will feature a range of activities designed to promote traditional values and national remembrance, including visits to the Cu Chi Tunnels and the Memorial for Fallen Heroes in Quang Tri. Delegates will also engage in charitable initiatives to support ethnic minority communities in several Central Highlands provinces and take part in cultural exchange programs exploring the unique heritage of gong music.

Overseas Vietnamese youth visit Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City during the Vietnam Summer Camp 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

A special highlight of the Vietnam Summer Camp 2025 will be an exchange program with officers and soldiers of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defense. This meaningful activity aligns closely with the camp’s theme, “Continuing to write the story of peace,” offering young overseas Vietnamese a unique opportunity to connect with those contributing directly to global peacekeeping efforts.

The annual summer camp is an opportunity to connect young Vietnamese people from different parts of the world while fostering feelings of national pride that overseas youths have for their home country. It also aims to help Vietnamese expatriates understand the country’s history, development, and international integration process.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh

