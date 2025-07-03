15 newly adopted laws, one ordinance made public

15 laws and one ordinance recently passed by the 15th National Assembly (NA) and its Standing Committee came into effect on July 1, 2025.

The Presidential Office held a press conference on July 3 to announce a President’s Order promulgating 15 laws and one ordinance recently passed by the 15th National Assembly (NA) and its Standing Committee.

The legal documents include the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on the Election of Deputies to the NA and People’s Councils; the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of 11 laws on military and defence; the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Enterprises; and the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Bidding, the Law on Investment under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Model, the Customs Law, the Law on Value-Added Tax, the Law on Export and Import Duties, the Investment Law, the Public Investment Law, and the Law on Management and Use of Public Assets.

Deputy head of the Presidential Office Pham Thanh Ha (C) speaks at the press conference on July 3. (Photo: VNA)

The Law amending and supplementing several provisions of the Law on the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Law on Trade Unions, the Law on Youth, and the Law on the Implementation of Grassroots Democracy; the amended Law on Cadres and Civil Servants; The Law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Law on Handling Administrative Violations; the Law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents; and the Law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Vietnamese Nationality are also in the list.

The others are the Law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Criminal Procedure Code; the Law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Criminal Code; the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Organisation of the People’s Courts; the Law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Civil Procedure Code, the Law on Administrative Procedures, the Law on Juvenile Justice, the Law on Bankruptcy, and the Law on Conciliation and Dialogue at Courts; the Law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Law on Organisation of the People’s Procuracy; and the Law on Inspection.

Meanwhile, the approved ordinance amends and supplements a number of articles of various existing ordinances, including those on procedures for the arrest of seagoing ships and aircraft, judicial decisions for compulsory rehabilitation of juvenile drug addicts, administrative sanctions for obstruction of legal proceedings, procedures for considering and deciding the application of administrative measures at the People’s Court, and litigation cost.

These laws and ordinance came into effect on July 1, 2025.

Vietnamplus