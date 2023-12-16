Vietnam and Korea see tourist boom

Vietnam is the leading tourist market in Southeast Asia and ranks 5th in terms of international tourist market to Korea.

Chief Representative of the Korea Tourism Organization in Vietnam (KTO Vietnam) Lee Jae Hoon speaks at the Korea Tourism Night event & Korea Tourism Awards 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City

Addressing the Korea Tourism Night event & Korea Tourism Awards 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday, Chief Representative of the Korea Tourism Organization in Vietnam (KTO Vietnam) Lee Jae Hoon said that 386,921 Vietnamese tourists came to South Korea in the first 11 months of the year reaching 74 percent over the same period in 2019 and more than 139 percent over the same period in 2022. It is expected that the number of Vietnamese travelers to South Korea will reach about 420,000 people by December.

Along with the general recovery of the market, Korean MICE tourism also achieved many outstanding achievements in Vietnam. By the end of November this year, around 38,435 MICE tourists coming to South Korea, an increase of 228 percent over the same period in 2022. Of these, there were 16 groups of over 300 guests, an increase of 167 percent while 457 tourist groups of Korean-invested enterprises came to the Southeast Asian country, an increase of 400 percent compared to 2022.

In 2023, Vietnam has the most holiday-makers in Southeast Asia to South Korea and ranked fifth in terms of international tourist market to Korea.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center, South Korea has the most visitors to Ho Chi Minh City. For instance, in the first 11 months of 2023, Ho Chi Minh City welcomed more than 486,000 South Korean visitors. In 2023, Vietnam is expected to welcome about 3.6 million tourists from South Korea.

In the Korea Tourism Night event & Korea Tourism Awards 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, KTO Vietnam awarded awards to many individuals and businesses who have made many contributions to the development of Korean tourism in the Vietnamese market. At the same time, KTO Vietnam also honored the partners who have supported and accompanied KTO lately.

At this event, KTO introduced several highlighted tours such as local tourism, special experiences in Korea (SIT), and luxury tourism. Especially, the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games will be held in January 2024 at many locations in Gangwon Province with 15,000 attendees.

By Ha Anh – Translated By Uyen Phuong