Party leader joins event marking army’s decade of following Uncle Ho's teachings

Party chief To Lam chaired a cultural event highlighting the army’s achievements in following President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy over the past decade.

The Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence held an art program in Hanoi on July 3 evening, marking the 10-year review of the army’s implementation of the 12th-tenure Politburo’s Directive No.05 on promoting the study and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality, and lifestyle.

Party General Secretary To Lam attends the art program on late Thursday. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, attended and chaired the exchange program.

The event aimed to highlight key achievements over the past decade and offered a platform for exemplary individuals and collectives to share experiences, spread positive examples, and encourage officers, Party members, and soldiers to continue studying and following the late leader’s thought, morality, and lifestyle.

Blending documentary segments, live on-stage exchanges, and artistic performances featuring a symphony orchestra and prominent Vietnamese artists, the programme vividly depicted the outstanding results of Directive 05’s implementation across the entire army. It showcased the military’s efforts in moral training, exemplary conduct, and innovation, successfully fulfilling its role as a fighting, working, and production force.

The event also affirmed its commitment to building an elite, streamlined, strong and ready combat force, assisting and protecting the people and upholding the proud title of "Uncle Ho’s Soldiers" in the new era.

