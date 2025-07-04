Dong Nai invests over US$7.2 million in Ma Da Bridge construction project

The Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee has approved the investment policy for the Ma Da Bridge construction project.

This is a strategic transport infrastructure project to enhance regional connectivity and foster socio-economic development between Dong Nai, Binh Phuoc and the Central Highlands provinces.

Ma Da Bridge will serve as a vital traffic artery linking former Dong Nai and Binh Phuoc provinces and forming a strategic route from the Central Highlands to Long Thanh International Airport and the Cai Mep-Thi Vai deep-water port.

The project is expected to boost interprovincial logistics infrastructure, support key industrial zones, enhance transport capacity and improve the local investment and business environment.

Classified as a Grade-III transportation project, the bridge is designed for speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour and divided into two phases.

The total investment for its initial phase exceeds VND192 billion (US$7.3 million) from the provincial budget, including over VND135 billion (US$5.2 million) of construction costs and nearly VND3.8 billion (US$145,054) for compensation and resettlement costs.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh along with leaders of former Binh Phuoc Province and centrally-run ministries and agencies conduct an on-site inspection at Ma Da, the border area between Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai on March 20, 2022.

Construction is scheduled from 2025 to 2027.

Upon completion and review of the initial phase’s effectiveness, the province will consider expanding the bridge.

Ma Da Bridge connecting former Binh Phuoc and former Dong Nai provinces severely damaged during the war is set to be restored.

The bridge will begin at Provincial Road 753 and end at a road connecting to Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4, enhancing connectivity between the Southeastern region, Central Highlands and Ho Chi Minh City.

The Dong Nai Provincial Project Management Board will oversee the bridge construction, while the Provincial Land Fund Development Center will carry out compensation and resettlement.

By Bui Liem- Translated by Huyen Huong