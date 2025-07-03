National

Hanoi to suspend reception of visitors at various heritage sites for restoration

SGGPO

The Management Board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi Old Quarter has announced to temporarily suspend the reception of visitors to several heritage sites in the area serving restoration and preservation works.

Accordingly, the Quan De Temple at No.28 Hang Buom Street will be closed until February 1, 2026, while the Hanoi Old Quarter Cultural Exchange Center at No.50 Dao Duy Tu and the Heritage House at No.87 Ma May Street will halt the reception of visitors from early July until reopening dates scheduled for November 21, 2025 and April 26, 2026, respectively.

A representative from the Management Board stated that the restoration aimed at ensuring visitor safety and preserving the historical and cultural value of these key landmarks in the Old Quarter which was a uniquely valuable urban heritage area of the capital.

All restoration work will strictly follow heritage conservation procedures in compliance with the Law on Cultural Heritage and under professional supervision.

During this period, visitors are suggested to explore other nearby heritage sites such as Bach Ma Temple, Kim Ngan Communal House and Huong Tuong Temple to continue discovering the rich cultural and historic heritage of Hanoi’s thousand-year-old legacy.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong

