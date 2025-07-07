First turbine rotor installed at expanded Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant

The rotor of the first turbine at the expanded Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant project was successfully installed on the morning of July 6.

The event marks a key milestone in equipment installation as the project moves towards its power generation target by the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

The rotor of the first turbine at the expanded Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant project is successfully installed. (Photo: VNA)

Weighing 585 tons, the rotor — the rotating part of the generator — was placed into the stator with high technical precision, requiring close coordination among participating units. The successful installation reflects the determination and efforts of the project teams amid challenging construction conditions.

Pham Hong Phuong, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), said the installation is a crucial step towards connection with the national grid. The goal is to synchronise the first unit with the national grid on August 19, in line with the Prime Minister’s directive.

Following the rotor placement, the site will be prepared for assembling the rotor of the second turbine. EVN expects this work to be completed within three months, with grid connection to follow about a month later — likely by late November or early December.

Located next to the existing Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant — a key work in the national grid — the expansion project is subject to strict safety and environmental monitoring. Blasting, heavy equipment transport, and waste handling are all carefully managed to avoid disruption to the current plant and surrounding areas.

The expanded Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant project is a nationally significant project approved by the Prime Minister under Decision No. 389/QD-TTg dated April 10, 2018. It is invested by EVN and managed by Power Project Management Board No. 1.

The project includes two additional turbines with a total capacity of 480 MW (2 x 240 MW), expected to generate around 490 million kWh annually. The total investment exceeds VND9.2 trillion (over US$350 million).

Aimed at increasing peak power supply, improving efficiency, and reducing operational and maintenance costs, the project is progressing steadily toward its power generation target in 2025 - a year of special significance for the energy sector and the nation.

Vietnamplus