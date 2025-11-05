South Central localities rush to secure homes, boats ahead of typhoon Kalmaegi

Coastal towns across the South Central region are rushing to brace for typhoon Kalmaegi, reinforcing homes and securing fishing boats as the powerful storm approaches.

At Hon Ro Fishing Port, numerous offshore fishing vessels have returned and anchored safely. Khanh Hoa Province currently has nearly 7,000 fishing boats, including more than 880 vessels with about 6,000 crew members still at sea.

Fishermen in Quy Nhon Ward, Gia Lai Province use heavy machinery to lift basket boats ashore ahead of the approaching typhoon. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngoc Oai)

In response to the storm’s developments, the provincial People’s Committee has issued an emergency directive requiring all boats to return to shore or find safe shelters by 10 a.m. on November 5. Authorities are closely monitoring the storm, guiding tourist and cargo vessels to safety, and are ready to suspend beach activities if necessary.

The Dak Lak Provincial People’s Committee has also ordered local authorities to urge vessel owners to leave danger zones, move boats to safe shelters, and help residents reinforce fish cages, homes and public structures. Residents are strictly prohibited from staying on fish farms or aquaculture areas during the storm.

At Ly Son Special Zone in Quang Ngai Province, local authorities held an emergency working session to prepare for typhoon Kalmaegi, which is forecast to generate destructive winds of category 12–15 (equivalent to 118-183 kilometers per hour) and a level-4 disaster risk. The island plans to evacuate 340 coastal households totaling nearly 1,000 residents to safer areas and has ordered all fishing vessels to return to port, banning all offshore activities.

On November 4, Colonel Vo Van Ba, Deputy Chief of Staff of Military Region 5, conducted an on-site inspection on storm preparedness in Quang Ngai Province and instructed forces to remain fully ready for evacuation and emergency rescue operations.

In Quy Nhon Ward in Gia Lai Province, fishing villages along the coast have been busy reinforcing homes and moving boats into Thi Nai Lagoon for shelter.

In Nhon Chau Commune, local officials have stocked 8,000 sandbags, 20 lifebuoys, 100 life jackets, 60 raincoats and food supplies for 30 days. The commune plans to evacuate 43 households with 103 residents to designated safe shelters.

The Gia Lai Provincial Military Command has also deployed reconnaissance and transport drones to assist in rescue operations and supply delivery.

Gia Lai Province People’s Committee Chairman Pham Anh Tuan emphasized that the province has fully activated its emergency response plan, suspending all non-essential meetings to focus on storm preparedness. Authorities have also prepared contingency plans for potential flooding, landslides and other post-storm impacts.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong