Songs performed in K-pop girl group BlackPink’s Hanoi concert get permit

A list of 13 songs by K-pop girl group BlackPink got permission to be performed at their concert which will be held at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on July 29 and 30, the Department of Culture and Sports of Hanoi said.

The South Korean girl group’s songs include DDU-DU DDU-DU, Shut Down, Typa Girl, Pretty Savage, Stay, Playing with Fire, Whistle, As if it your last, Lovesick girl, Don’t Know What To Do, Forever Yong, Kiss and Makeup, Ice Cream.

The department issued a document permitting HCMC-based IME Music Company to hold BlackPink 'Born Pink' Worldtour Hanoi on July 29-30.

The Department of Culture and Sports of Hanoi required IME Music Company to strictly comply with the Government's regulations on performing activities, ensuring security, public order and safety, environment, health, fire prevention, and fighting, laws on advertising, copyright, and related rights; and others related to the organization of the music show. The organizer must properly carry out the registering content of the performance.

A rehearsal will take place at My Dinh National Stadium on July 29.

Blackpink is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016.

Referred to as the "biggest girl group in the world", Blackpink is the most successful Korean girl group internationally.They are the highest-charting female Korean act on the US Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with "Ice Cream" (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number one with their second studio album Born Pink (2022), which is the best-selling album of all time by a female act in South Korea and the first to sell over two million copies.[

Blackpink’s song “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” is currently the most-watched music video by a K-pop group on Youtube, boasting 730 million views.