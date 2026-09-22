Culture/art

Some 50 countries, int'l organizations to join World Cultural Festival in Hanoi

SGGP

Nearly 50 countries and international organizations will take part in the World Cultural Festival in Hanoi, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced.

On the afternoon of September 21, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong chaired a press briefing regarding the second World Cultural Festival in Hanoi.

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At the press brief about the event chaired by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong. Photo: Thu Ha

The festival will take place from October 1 to 4 at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel under the theme "Converging Heritage - Shaping the Future," marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam joining UNESCO. This year's festival features the participation of nearly 50 countries, international organizations, and businesses.

According to the agenda, the festival includes 45 cultural spaces, 32 culinary booths, a film screening program with 18 registered countries, a fashion space showcasing traditional costumes from 19 nations, and nearly 20 international art troupes. Activities span exhibitions, performances, cuisine, cinema, fashion, music, and heritage experiences.

The opening and closing ceremonies are scheduled to feature traditional art performances with the participation of numerous domestic and international art troupes. Several popular young artists loved by audiences, such as Truc Nhan, Duc Phuc, Hoa Minzy, Huong Tram, and Anh Tu, will participate in art programs within the framework of the festival.

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A performance at the opening ceremony of the first World Culture Festival in Hanoi on October 10, 2025 (Photo: SGGP/Quang Phuc)

A new feature of this year's festival is the area themed "Spreading Creativity from Heritage - International Festival Games". This space connects historical and cultural values with technology and creative industries, introducing ways to leverage heritage materials in technology products and electronic games.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is coordinating with Vietnamese enterprises to introduce, release, and operate electronic games inspired by Vietnamese history and culture. Here, the public can directly experience the games, watch cosplay performances, choreography from the Audition game, and participate in interactive activities with LED screens.

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By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan

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World Cultural Festival domestic and international art troupes cultural values technology and creative industries Thang Long Imperial Citadel

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