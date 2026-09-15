Culture/art

Contest to showcase cultural identity in digital space launched

SGGPO

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism launched the "Ban Sac" (Identity) competition on September 15, inviting the public to showcase the nation's cultural heritage through digital platforms.

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The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism launches the "Ban Sac" (Identity) competition on September 15 in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

The online contest runs through October 31 on www.bansac.vn

The competition features two digital categories, including a short-video creation segment titled "Connecting Identity" and a trivia quiz named "Understanding Identity". Participants can submit short-form videos or test their knowledge on Vietnamese history, arts, heritage, tourism, and people.

Organizers are encouraging entrants to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for graphics, animation, visual effects, and sound design. However, the ministry emphasized that technology must serve merely as a supporting tool, underscoring that personal storytelling, human emotion, and authentic experiences remain paramount. Submissions generated entirely by AI will be disqualified.

AI can be utilized to generate ideas, curate content, and optimize production, but it will not replace human evaluation," said Nguyen Huu Ngoc, Deputy Chief of the Ministry's General Office.

The quiz component draws from a validated question bank of 700 to 1,000 items, which are randomized and weighted by difficulty level across the platform.

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At the launching ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The initiative aims to bridge traditional heritage preservation with modern digital engagement. Officials hope to leverage key opinion leaders (KOLs) and content creators to amplify the campaign's reach among younger audiences.

Open to both Vietnamese citizens and foreign residents, the contest offers total prizes valued at VND100 million (over US$3,800), with top winners in each category taking home VND10 million. The award ceremony is scheduled for November 2026.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

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cultural identity digital space "Ban Sac" (Identity) competition short-video creation segment trivia quiz

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