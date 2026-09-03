Culture/art

Ho Chi Minh City hosts special artistic performance to mark National Day

SGGP

A special artistic performance titled "Proudly Moving Forward, Vietnam" was held on Tuesday evening, September 2, at the Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street stage in Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the nation's major anniversaries.

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Ho Chi Minh City hosts special artistic performance titled "Proudly Moving Forward, Vietnam" to mark National Day. (Photo: SGGP)

Organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Organizing Committee for the celebration of major holidays, the event was part of a series of activities marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026).

The 93-minute show comprised three distinct chapters: Independence—Freedom, Aspiration for Peace, and Proudly Moving into a New Era. The performances revisited glorious historical milestones, starting from the historic autumn of 1945 through arduous struggles to safeguard national independence up to the vibrant modern era of reform and global integration.

A key highlight was the opening performance, "Historic Autumn," featuring a medley of revolutionary classics performed by singer Dao Mac, the Lac Viet troupe, and dance ensembles. The segment commemorated the sacred moment when President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square. Another standout performance was the musical tableau "Southern Flow - Identity and Diversity," which blended music, dance, acrobatics, puppetry, and traditional art forms.

Directed by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and produced by the City Arts Center, the concert featured a diverse lineup of prominent artists.

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People’s Artist Ta Minh Tam (Photo: SGGP)

Following the artistic show, Ho Chi Minh City put on a 15-minute high-altitude and low-altitude fireworks display from 9:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. across seven locations. Three high-altitude combined with low-altitude fireworks sites were featured at the Saigon River Tunnel head in An Khanh Ward, the New City Center in Binh Duong Ward, and Tam Thang Tower Square in Vung Tau Ward. Meanwhile, four low-altitude fireworks displays were staged at Ba Ria Square Park in Ba Ria Ward, Dam Sen Cultural Park in Binh Thoi Ward, the Saigon Marina IFC Tower in Saigon Ward, and the Kim Long Villa Area near Rach Dia Bridge in Nha Be Commune.

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Meritorious Artist Khanh Ngoc
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Singer Phuong Thanh
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The Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Association Choir
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Musician and singer Phan Manh Quynh
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The MTV band
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singer Lam Bao Ngoc
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Circus artists Hien Phuoc and Thanh Hoa
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Singer Dan Truong
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Singer Duong Quoc Hung
By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

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special artistic performance National Day Ho Chi Minh City Organizing Committee for the celebration of major holidays Proudly Moving Forward Vietnam

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